Rock Around the Clock

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's turn back the clock for a highlight in history.  

It was on this date, June 6, 1955, Bill Haley & the Comets hit number one on the music charts with Rock Around the Clock. Music would never be the same. Rock Around the Clock  is widely considered to be the song that, more than any other, brought rock and roll into mainstream.  

Haley and the Comets first released the song in 1954, but failed to catch on.  In 1955, it was used under the opening credits of the movie Blackboard Jungle and it took off.  Rock Around the Clock spent 8 weeks at number one.  

The Guinness Book of World Records cites the song as the biggest selling vinyl rock and roll record of all time.  Although the exact number of copies sold has never been officials tabulated, Guinness estimates sales at 25 million copies. Other reference books put sales between 35 to 40 million copies.

