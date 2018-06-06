First Alert: Temperatures will increase quickly today

The sun peaks it's head out from the clouds today.

Temperatures are feeling nice again this morning in the 50s and 60s.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says with another full day of sunshine, temperatures will go up quickly. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s to near 90.

It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend.

Slight rain chances return Thursday and increase by the weekend.

The weekend will be very warm and muggy with daily scattered shower and thunderstorm chances

