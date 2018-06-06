First Alert: Humid temperatures to continue - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Humid temperatures to continue

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend. (Source: KFVS) It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend. (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

It will be a bit sticky, but not as humid as it will feel as we head into the weekend.  

Slight rain chances return Thursday and increase by the weekend.  

The weekend will be very warm and muggy with daily scattered shower and thunderstorm chances

