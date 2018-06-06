What you need to know June 6

The sun should warm up the Heartland today. (Source: Raycom Media)

Good morning it is Wednesday, June 6.

First Alert Forecast

The heat continues to increase halfway through the week. Laura Wibbenmeyer says a nice morning will turn into a very warm afternoon.

Humidity values won’t be terrible today but highs will be near 90.



There are slight rain chances over the next couple days as we see dew points climb, therefore heat and humidity will be increasing in the coming days.



A hot and humid weekend with scattered thunderstorms is in store. That hot and humid pattern continues into next week.

Making headlines

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a drive-by shooting from June 4.

The Missouri attorney general's office determined that the St. Louis circuit attorney can release the agreement that dismissed a charge against Eric Greitens.

Police in Sparta, Illinois are searching for three men after an armed robbery at a Casey's store.

A plan is encouraging city leaders in Cape Girardeau and Jackson to do more to keep cyclists and pedestrians safe.

Trending web stories

An obituary from Minnesota was decidedly not filled with fond remembrances.

There’s a lot of baby food history in a tweet making the rounds on social media.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

