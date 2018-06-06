What you need to know June 6

Let's check out some musical memories. This morning we focus on the big hits from this week in 2002.
Let's check out some musical memories. This morning we focus on the big hits from this week in 2002.
Two people were arrested on numerous charges by McCracken County Deputies with the Sheriff's Department on June 6 around 1:23 a.m.
Two people were arrested on numerous charges by McCracken County Deputies with the Sheriff's Department on June 6 around 1:23 a.m.
Let's turn back the clock for a highlight in history. It was on this date, June 6, 1955, Bill Haley & the Comets hit number one on the music charts with Rock Around the Clock.
Let's turn back the clock for a highlight in history. It was on this date, June 6, 1955, Bill Haley & the Comets hit number one on the music charts with Rock Around the Clock.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says with another full day of sunshine, temperatures will go up quickly. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s to near 90.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says with another full day of sunshine, temperatures will go up quickly. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s to near 90.
Good morning it is Wednesday, June 6. First Alert Forecast The heat continues to increase halfway through the week.
Good morning it is Wednesday, June 6. First Alert Forecast The heat continues to increase halfway through the week.
The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.
The children are now in a loving home, while the people who left them chained up in the backyard are in jail.
The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.
The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.
An 18-year-old is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting his friend's mother.
After a short exchange of words, the officers can be seen punching and kneeing the man repeatedly, as he falls to the floor.
After a short exchange of words, the officers can be seen punching and kneeing the man repeatedly, as he falls to the floor.
The 13-year-old is now charged in juvenile court with reckless homicide, prosecutors say.
The 13-year-old is now charged in juvenile court with reckless homicide, prosecutors say.
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.
Virginia State Police have stopped a stolen armored personnel carrier (APC) that traveled through the city of Richmond on Tuesday night.
Virginia State Police have stopped a stolen armored personnel carrier (APC) that traveled through the city of Richmond on Tuesday night.