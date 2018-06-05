Hospice of Southern Illinois holds opioid crisis awareness event

Hospice of Southern Illinois held an event Tuesday, June 5 to address the ongoing opioid crisis.

The event was held at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois. The name of the event was Responding to the Opioid Crisis.

Hospice invited three different speakers to address 3 different sides of the crisis. Brandon Zanotti Williamson County State’s Attorney was there to talk about the legal standpoint. Dr. Andrea Quigley Clinical Manager of Centerstone of Illinois was there to talk about addiction treatment, and Amanda Daniels of Hospice of Southern Illinois was there to talk about the positive effects of opioids in end of life care.

Zanotti spoke about one of the ways he believes the opioid crisis can be helped.

"It's going to take education, we are going to have make ourselves and our children and our neighbors more aware of how pervasive and terrible this problem is," said Zanotti. "Its going to take a community effort to completely solve this problem."

According to Brandon Zanotti there were 1200 deaths in Illinois from opioids in 2016 and there have already been six confirmed opioid deaths and five more possible deaths pending investigation in Williamson County.

