Authorities find runaway KY juvenile

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said one person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Hayti Heights.
For anyone pulling from social security after 2034 a new report says that you'll probably need to save more of your own money.
Troopers with the Kentucky State Police have located a runaway juvenile.
Police in Sparta, Illinois are searching for three men after an armed robbery at a Casey's store Tuesday morning.
Hospice of Southern Illinois held an event Tuesday, June 5 to address the ongoing opioid crisis.
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.
See up-to-the-minute election results.
Virginia State Police have stopped a stolen armored personnel carrier (APC) that traveled through the city of Richmond on Tuesday night.
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.
Thursday an elderly veteran walked into Ace Hardware looking for a shovel and ended up leaving with a friend. Cleveland's Ace Hardware 19-year-old Sam Coleman-Dancer is an employee at the Cleveland Ace Hardware store.
Folly Beach City officials are cautioning visitors after a Portuguese man o' war was found on Thursday.
