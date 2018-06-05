Authorities find runaway KY juvenile

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police have located a runaway juvenile. (Source: KSP)

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police have located a runaway juvenile.

13-year-old Susie Wilkerson was found in the woods in the Masonville area. Troopers said she is safe and KSP is looking further into the matter.

KSP, Daviess County Sheriff deputies, Masonville Fire and EMA were all working the area looking for the teenager.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.