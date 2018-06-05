Drive-by shooting investigation underway in Sikeston, MO

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a drive-by shooting after an argument that happened on Monday evening, June 5 (Source: KFVS)

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a drive-by shooting after an argument that happened on Monday evening, June 4.

According to DPS Sgt. Jon Broom, it happened in the 400 block of Greer Street between 7:30-8 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that an argument between two people happened earlier in the day, and one of those came back to retaliate.

A black male in a 2006-07 maroon vehicle fired gunshots from the car. The suspect was wearing a red do-rag.

No one was injured. DPS collected evidence at the scene.

Investigators have a person of interest, and are trying to locate him. No names are being released at this time.

