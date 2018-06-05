Homeless man accused of stealing truck battery, facing meth and - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Homeless man accused of stealing truck battery, facing meth and other charges

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Thomas M. Cestare Jr., 61, was arrested on a warrant charging him with misdemeanor theft (Source: McCracken Co. Jail) Thomas M. Cestare Jr., 61, was arrested on a warrant charging him with misdemeanor theft (Source: McCracken Co. Jail)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A video showed a homeless man stealing a battery from a truck at Beltline Electric Co. according to police.

Thomas M. Cestare Jr., 61, was arrested on a warrant charging him with misdemeanor theft. He's also has a bench warrant charging him with failing to appear in court and on charges of second-degree burglary, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An employee of Beltline Electric on Wayne Sullivan Drive in Paducah, Ky. told police that video showed a man stealing the battery on May 10, 2018.

After an investigation, Cestare Jr. was identified. 

Officers caught Cestare Monday, June 4 on Goodman St. near S. 29th Street.

A woman reported "Tommy" had entered her home and broken into her medicine cabinet taking most of her medicine and her cell phone, according to police.

During a search, an officer found methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, straws with a white substance on them and a number of pills on Cestare.

He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.

