St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins

Martinez and Molina return to the lineup (Source: KFVS) Martinez and Molina return to the lineup (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Yadier Molina returns from the disabled list and Carlos Martinez takes the hill for the Cardinals vs. the Marlins in St. Louis.

Martinez is returning to the mound after suffering an injury in early May. 

Jose Urena gets the start for Miami. Gametime is 7:15 p.m.

