McConnell cancels August recess for Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's canceling the Senate's traditional August recess.

“Due to the historic obstruction by Senate Democrats of the president’s nominees, and the goal of passing appropriations bills prior to the end of the fiscal year, the August recess has been canceled, McConnell said. "Senators should expect to remain in session in August to pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the president’s nominees.”

Democrats immediately responded that Republicans are so nervous about the November midterm election that will determine control of the Senate that McConnell is keeping Democrats away from the campaign trail this summer.

Not all is lost for senators hoping to take a break. The Republican leader's office says it's expected that senators will be away from Washington during the first full week of August before returning for the rest of the month.

