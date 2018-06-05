Marshall Co., KY Sheriff's Office hiring school resource officer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marshall Co., KY Sheriff's Office hiring school resource officers

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

The Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office is hiring school resource officers.

Applications will be accepted beginning June 12 at 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. on June 29, and can be picked up at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 52 Judicial Drive in Benton. 

Applications with resumes should be brought to the office by hand or mail by June 29. 

Applicants may be “Deputy R” participants, retired; lateral transfers from a Kentucky law enforcement agency, or another state whose training is acceptable to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council; or be a new hire. 

Applicants must be at least 21-years-old, have a high school diploma, and pass all Peace Officers Professional Standards testing and requirements. 

If you have any questions please contact Sheriff Byars or Major Maddox at 
(270) 527-3112. 

