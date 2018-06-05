Anna, IL man sentenced for aggravated battery of officer

An Anna, Illinois man was sentenced to prison for aggravated battery of a police officer. (Source: Raycom Media)

An Anna, Illinois man was sentenced to prison for aggravated battery of a police officer.

James William Dukes, 29, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with an impact incarceration recommendation on one count of aggravated battery.

He will serve a two-year period of mandatory supervised release.

In July 2017, Anna police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street. According to the Union County State's Attorney's Office, after being arrested, Dukes spit on an officer.

Dukes was also sentenced to a concurrent three years in the IDOC after admitting to a petition for revocation of probation for the original offense of theft.

He was put on probation in March 2017 for stealing items from an Anna church in February 2017. Probation was revoked based on the new offense.

