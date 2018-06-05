Anna, IL man sentenced for aggravated battery of officer

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a drive-by shooting after an argument that happened on Monday evening, June 5.
Illinois Senator Dick Durbin wants Hollywood to help lower the number of young people who smoke.
The "gum tree" at Southeast Missouri University was damaged and now there is a campaign to get a new one.
The owner of a gun and military store is accused of pawning a customer's gun, according to police.
A video showed a homeless man stealing a battery from a truck at Beltline Electric Co. according to police.
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
The obituary appeared in the print and online editions of the Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota.
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.
The search for a 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy and her alleged abductor is over.
"Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.
Lucas Warren is the latest Gerber baby. He's 1-year-old
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
Thursday an elderly veteran walked into Ace Hardware looking for a shovel and ended up leaving with a friend. Cleveland's Ace Hardware 19-year-old Sam Coleman-Dancer is an employee at the Cleveland Ace Hardware store.
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.
