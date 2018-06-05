5 charged in death of Missouri man entombed in concrete

Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled man whose body was found encased in concrete. (Source: Raycom Media)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Five people have been charged in the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete months after he disappeared.

Two of those arrested and charged Tuesday ran the home in Fulton where 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie lived before he disappeared in 2016. His body was found in April 2017 in a Fulton storage shed.

Callaway County Prosecutor Christopher Wilson announced that 53-year-old Sherry Paulo and 58-year-old Anthony R. Flores, both of Fulton, face five counts in DeBrodie's death, including first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

The three others face misdemeanors of making a false report of a missing person.

A lawsuit filed last week alleged Paulo and Flores took DeBrodie to their home, forced him to fight and then left him to die before disposing of his body.

