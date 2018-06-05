5 charged in death of Missouri man entombed in concrete

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a drive-by shooting after an argument that happened on Monday evening, June 5.
Illinois Senator Dick Durbin wants Hollywood to help lower the number of young people who smoke.
The "gum tree" at Southeast Missouri University was damaged and now there is a campaign to get a new one.
The owner of a gun and military store is accused of pawning a customer's gun, according to police.
A video showed a homeless man stealing a battery from a truck at Beltline Electric Co. according to police.
