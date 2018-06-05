Burger King on Mt. Auburn closed, new building coming soon - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Burger King on Mt. Auburn closed, new building coming soon

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Burger King restaurant on Mt. Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau is getting a new look. 

If you drive by now, June 5, you'll notice it's being torn down.

But, Whopper lovers don't need to panic, a new building will be put up in its place according to a sign outside.

The sign simply reads "CLOSED NEW COMING SOON."

We'll have more details on an opening date once we learn them.

