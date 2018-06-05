First full-time Fruitland, MO area firefighters take their shift - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First full-time Fruitland, MO area firefighters take their shift

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
The first full-time Fruitland firefighters took their shifts June 4 (Source: KFVS) The first full-time Fruitland firefighters took their shifts June 4 (Source: KFVS)
FRUITLAND, MO (KFVS) -

Monday, June 4 marked a special day for the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District. The first full-time firefighters started their shift at 8 a.m.

According to district officials, for the next few weeks, they will be working and training from 8 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials said they trained on the deployment of an attack line, pump operations, and supplying the attack engine from a single tanker.

The teamwork and understanding what jobs to do made for a quick and smooth operation. 

