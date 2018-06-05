Cairo, IL courthouse closed due to water main break

Cairo's courthouse is closed due to a water main break (Source: Pixabay)

As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5 the Cairo, Illinois Courthouse is closed.

The courthouse shut its doors due to a water main break according to a city official.

That break is not causing any boil orders at this time.

However, work to upgrade the Cairo Water Distribution System has led city officials to call for a boil order Tuesday morning until work is completed.

