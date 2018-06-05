Cairo District boil order lifted after water main break

A boil water order issued for Cairo District customers on Tuesday, June 5 has been lifted as of Friday, June 8.

According to Illinois American Water, the critical improvements to the water distribution system took longer than expected, resulting in the need to extend the boil water order.

The work included replacing a high service pump and critical valves. Water testing has confirmed the water continues to meet all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations.

