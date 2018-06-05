Sparta, IL police search for 3 men accused of armed robbery at a Casey's

Three men are wanted after police say they robbed a Casey's in Sparta, IL (source: Raycom Media)

Police in Sparta, Illinois are searching for three men after an armed robbery at a Casey's store Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at 12:19 a.m.

According to Police Chief Sean Lukes, a man entered the store wearing a hoodie, ski mask, sweatpants and tennis shoes.

He was carrying a pistol. Lukes said two other men dressed in similar clothing came in after him.

They demanded cash from the register and left with an unknown amount of money.

Police are currently searching for the three men.

