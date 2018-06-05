Warrants for Kennett man on six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, other charges

Monday, June 4 marked a special day for the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District. The first full-time firefighters started their shift at 8 a.m.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner wants to make public the full agreement that dismissed a computer data tampering charge against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
An audit has found multiple problems with how Missouri tracks fraud within a program that provides food aid for low-income families.
On Saturday, June 9, Atlas EPS will hose an open house, which will be free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening.
As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5 the Cairo, Illinois Courthouse is closed. The courthouse shut it's doors due to a water main break according to a city official.
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.
"Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say.
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.
In surveillance video, Major Jimmy Stanford can be seen throwing something at the suspect, Justin Stanford - no relation. It was a can of beans.
