Warrants for Kennett man on six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, other charges

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
A Kennett man has warrants for several charges including six counts of endangering a child
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Kennett Police officers arrested one man on several charged including endangering the welfare of a child on Friday, June 1.

Sedrick Harrell of Kennett for burglary, first degree. He has warrants for domestic assault, first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, property damage, second degree, and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers said they were called around 7:11 p.m. a residence in the 1300 block of Cook Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers said a suspect had already left the scene, however, the person had forcibly entered the residence without permission armed with a handgun and had assaulted/threatened the occupants within.

Officers later located and arrested 31-year-old Harrell. He was held in the Dunklin County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges by the Dunklin County Prosecutor’s office.

