First Alert: Temps and dew points on the rise

Afternoon highs are going up...and so are the dew points. (Source: KFVS)

It's another comfortable start to the day, but our big warm-up will start this afternoon.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds will clear out, and under lots of afternoon sun, highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Dew points will continue to increase too, so humidity will be a bit more noticeable the next few days. Most areas will remain dry until the weekend.

It looks hot and humid Saturday and Sunday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

