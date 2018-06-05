First Alert: Temps and dew points on the rise

Sedrick Harrell of Kennett for burglary, first degree, domestic assault, first degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, property damage, second degree, and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
It's another comfortable start to the day, but our big warm-up will start this afternoon.
Everyone is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the installation of new playground equipment.
Good morning it is Tuesday, June 5. First Alert Forecast Expect a little more humidity today.
A new 26-unit apartment building is coming to Jackson, Missouri. This, following a decision made by a Board of Aldermen meeting on June 4.
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.
The Miss America competition will no longer have a swimsuit portion of the program, the chair of the board of directors announced Tuesday.
The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say.
In surveillance video, Major Jimmy Stanford can be seen throwing something at the suspect, Justin Stanford - no relation. It was a can of beans.
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.
Dwight Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as "The Catch" sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl, has died.
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.
"Please hide packages from husband," the doormat read, so that's exactly what the delivery person did - to hilarious results.
Authorities say a man fatally shot six people to death in the Phoenix area, some of whom were connected to his divorce, before killing himself with officers closing in.
