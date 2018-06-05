Jackson, MO unveils new playground in City Park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO unveils new playground in City Park

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
A new playground is in Jackson, MO for kids ages 5-10 (Source: KFVS) A new playground is in Jackson, MO for kids ages 5-10 (Source: KFVS)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Everyone is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the installation of new playground equipment.

The City of Jackson, the Jackson Municipal Band, the Park Board, and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to attend. 

Rodney Bollinger with the City of Jackson said it begins on Tuesday, June 5 at 10:15 a.m., near the Niclous Herman Leist Memorial Band Shell on Symphony Dr. in the City Park.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The Jackson Municipal Band donated funding in May 2017 for the playground equipment which was installed next to the band shell in December.  The total cost of the infrastructure was $35,500 according to Bollinger.  In October, Hutchinson Recreation & Design, of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, was awarded the project.

The playground is for children ages 5-10 as the Jackson Municipal Band intended. Bollinger said this would give kids of that age group another option for entertainment during the Municipal Band summer concerts and for general use in that area of the park.

For more information, contact Parks & Recreation Director Shane Anderson at (573) 204-8848.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man does TV interview about body found in creek; it was his mom and now he's in custody

    Man does TV interview about body found in creek; it was his mom and now he's in custody

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-06-05 03:20:16 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-06-05 10:54:22 GMT

    Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.

    Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.

  • Miss America to end swimsuit competition

    Miss America to end swimsuit competition

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:52:04 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:43:02 GMT

    The Miss America competition will no longer have a swimsuit portion of the program, the chair of the board of directors announced Tuesday.

    The Miss America competition will no longer have a swimsuit portion of the program, the chair of the board of directors announced Tuesday.

  • Girl, 12, drowns trying to save mother in TX river

    Girl, 12, drowns trying to save mother in TX river

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:31:01 GMT
    The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say. (Source: KTRK/CNN)The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say.

    The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say.

    •   
Powered by Frankly