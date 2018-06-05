Jackson, MO unveils new playground in City Park

Everyone is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the installation of new playground equipment.

The City of Jackson, the Jackson Municipal Band, the Park Board, and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to attend.

Rodney Bollinger with the City of Jackson said it begins on Tuesday, June 5 at 10:15 a.m., near the Niclous Herman Leist Memorial Band Shell on Symphony Dr. in the City Park.

The Jackson Municipal Band donated funding in May 2017 for the playground equipment which was installed next to the band shell in December. The total cost of the infrastructure was $35,500 according to Bollinger. In October, Hutchinson Recreation & Design, of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, was awarded the project.



The playground is for children ages 5-10 as the Jackson Municipal Band intended. Bollinger said this would give kids of that age group another option for entertainment during the Municipal Band summer concerts and for general use in that area of the park.

For more information, contact Parks & Recreation Director Shane Anderson at (573) 204-8848.

