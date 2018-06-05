What you need to know June 5 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know June 5

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay) Enjoy the sun today! (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

Good morning it is Tuesday, June 5.

First Alert Forecast

Expect a little more humidity today. Laura Wibbenmeyer says temperatures will warm up today with slightly higher dew points.

Highs today are topping out in the mid to upper 80s. The clouds over the area will continue to thin out. We'll have lots of sunshine today. 

Heat and humidity continue to go up through the rest of the work week. It stays mainly dry. 

The weekend still looks hot and humid and scattered thunderstorms return.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

  1. A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a deadly attack near Nashville.
  2. Two construction workers are dead after falling down an elevator shaft in downtown St. Louis.
  3. A new 26-unit apartment building is coming to Jackson, Missouri and some neighbors are upset.
  4. Construction on the Chester Bridge is expected to last until November 1, 2018.

Trending web stories

A former employee at Johnsonville Sausage has been charged with putting foreign objects into sausage links.

An Arkansas community is raising money to send a child with leukemia on a beach vacation.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man does TV interview about body found in creek; it was his mom and now he's in custody

    Man does TV interview about body found in creek; it was his mom and now he's in custody

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:20 PM EDT2018-06-05 03:20:16 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-06-05 10:54:22 GMT

    Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.

    Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.

  • Miss America to end swimsuit competition

    Miss America to end swimsuit competition

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-06-05 11:52:04 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-06-05 12:43:02 GMT

    The Miss America competition will no longer have a swimsuit portion of the program, the chair of the board of directors announced Tuesday.

    The Miss America competition will no longer have a swimsuit portion of the program, the chair of the board of directors announced Tuesday.

  • Girl, 12, drowns trying to save mother in TX river

    Girl, 12, drowns trying to save mother in TX river

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:31:01 GMT
    Tuesday, June 5 2018 3:31 AM EDT2018-06-05 07:31:01 GMT
    The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say. (Source: KTRK/CNN)The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say.

    The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say.

    •   
Powered by Frankly