2018 MLB Draft Picks

Written by Kyle Hinton
Here are the results of the MLB draft 2018 opening night:

St. Louis Cardinals

19. 3B Nolan Gorman, O'Connor HS (AZ)

43. RHP Griffin Roberts, Wake Forest (NC)

75. 1B Luken Baker, TCU (TX)

Kansas City Royals

18. RHP Brady Singer Florida (FL)

33. RHP Jackson Kowar, Florida (FL)

34. LHP Daniel Lynch, Virginia (VA)

40. LHP Kris Bubic, Stanford (CA)

59. RHP Jonathan Bowlan, Memphis (TN)

 

Chicago Cubs 

24. SS Nico Hoerner, Stanford (CA)

62. OF Brennen Davis, Basha HS (AZ)

77. OF Cole Roederer, Hart HS (CA)

78. RHP Paul Richan, University of San Diego (CA)

Chicago White Sox

4. SS Nick Madrigal, Oregon State (OR)

46. OF Steele Walker, Oklahoma (OK)

