2018 MLB Draft Picks

Dwight Clark, the former 49ers wide receiver whose reception known as "The Catch" sent San Francisco to its first Super Bowl, has died.
Here are the results of the MLB draft 2018 opening night.
Newton also influenced selection of the original U.S. Olympic "Dream Team" in 1992.
Kelly, now 58, is battling cancer for the third time in the last five years.
John A. Logan Head Basketball Coach Kyle Smithpeters has been elected to serve on the NJCAA Board of Directors.
