1 dead in motorcycle crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, MO

1 dead after crash on I-55. (Source: Raycom Media)

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-55 on Monday, June 4 at 12: 25 p.m.

According to MSHP, Joseph Woodruff, 67, of Bartlett, Tenn., was traveling northbound in I-55 at the 66-mile marker.

Woodruff hit a stationary vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle. Woodruff was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

