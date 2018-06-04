1 dead in motorcycle crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 dead in motorcycle crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, MO

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-55 on Monday, June 4 at 12: 25 p.m.

According to MSHP, Joseph Woodruff, 67, of Bartlett, Tenn., was traveling northbound in I-55 at the 66-mile marker. 

Woodruff hit a stationary vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle. Woodruff was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

