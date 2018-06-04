Missouri revenues up 2.1 percent compared to last year

A new 26-unit apartment building is coming to Jackson, Missouri. This, following a decision made by a Board of Aldermen meeting on June 4.
The "gum tree" at Southeast Missouri University was damaged and now there is a campaign to get a new one.
Tensions are growing between administrative and instructor staff at Shawnee Community College.
Construction on the Chester Bridge is expected to last until November 1, 2018.
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-55 on Monday, June 4 at 12: 25 p.m.
