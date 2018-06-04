2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Union County, IL

Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Union County, IL. (Source: KFVS)

Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-57 on June 4 at 4:07 p.m.

According to ISP, the first vehicle was traveling on I-57 in Union County, when the driver sideswiped another vehicle.

The first vehicle came to a rest on its roof. The two people in the vehicle were taken to an out-of-state hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the first vehicle was cited for improper lane usage.

The investigation is ongoing.

