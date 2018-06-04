Chester Bridge to undergo repairs until Nov. 2018

Construction on the Chester Bridge is expected to last until November 1, 2018 (Source: Heartland News)

That's where Route 51 crosses the Mississippi River.

Crews began work on June 4. The hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather permitting.

There is a 10-foot lane width, so some larger commercial vehicles may not be able to use the bridge.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

