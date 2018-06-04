Program helping 35 families with groceries over the summer

This will help out a total of 291 children, siblings and parents who typically depend on school lunches and backpack programs (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

The Friends of Saint Francis and Saint Francis Healthcare Foundation are partnering with Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau to supply groceries to 35 families this summer.

On Monday, volunteers were sorting and packing up food to deliver to Jefferson Elementary School.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

From there, the Summer Tiger Bites Feeding Program will help out in providing that food to 35 poor families with groceries, equivalent to $100 a week for 10 weeks. The program starts on June 4 and will go through August 6.

We spoke with Jimmy Wilferth, Saint Francis Foundation Vice President, who was on hand helping pack up items.

"We pack these meals every Monday morning," Wilferth said. "Then, Care to Learn and Cape Public School comes and picks them up around 12:30 and then delivers those on every Monday."

This will help out a total of 291 children, siblings and parents who typically depend on school lunches and backpack programs.

"When I ask a child down in Jefferson School, 'Tell me about the last day of summer,'" Wilferth asked the student. "I was expecting this big smile. It's the last day of summer.' What I got was a tear in his eye. He said, 'The last day of school is the worst day of the year.' Eight years old! Explain to me the worst why it's the worst day of the year? it's the last day I get food!'"

Wilferth stated it's necessary to make sure these students are fed and able to focus on school.

"If you're hungry, you can't learn, period," Wilferth said. "If your belly is growling and you have hunger pains, you're not going to be able to focus on anything else. So it's a requirement to education. A requirement to learning is to be properly fed."

Wilferth said that is the same for during the summer as well as they depend on food so they can have every advantage as anyone else throughout life.

"We have to step in and fill the gap for these kids," Wilferth added. "And we need to love them in this way so they can grow and mature into whatever God created them to be."

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.