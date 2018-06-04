Traveling WWII Memorial coming to Piedmont, MO July 4th weekend

The Freedom's Never Free Traveling WWII Memorial is headed to Piedmont, Mo. on July 4 through 7.

The Traveling WWII Memorial will assist in honoring all veterans and their families during the Wayne County Bicentennial year.

The Freedom's Never Free Memorial is the only traveling WWII Memorial available in the United States.

The Memorial is a scaled-down replica of the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C. and consists The Wall of Freedom which includes 4,048 stars each representing 100 American soldiers killed, the Atlantic and Pacific Pavilion and 56 Pillars representing States, Districts and Territories that existed during the WWII Era.

This event is a great opportunity for veterans and their families who cannot make it to Washington, D.C. to honor their fallen WWII heroes, as well as, all those who served in WWII.

On July 3, the Patriot Guard Riders and local riders will be escorting the Memorial to Piedmont, Mo.

For more information about the Traveling WWII Memorial, you can visit their website.

If you have any questions, please contact Carol Starner at (573) 223-4046.

Donations can be made out to the Piedmont Area Chamber of Commerce and mailed to PO Box 101, Piedmont, MO 63957.

