Olson named President and CEO of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce

The City of Carbondale, Illinois has a new President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. Jennifer Olson takes over officially after serving on an interim basis since March 19.

"We are pleased to have Jennifer lead the Chamber, her Business background combined with her extensive knowledge of public relations, marketing, and special events is sure to be an asset,” said Shane Carsrud, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Olson has a background in banking and marketing.

