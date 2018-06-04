1 man injured after being hit by vehicle in Paducah, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 man injured after being hit by vehicle in Paducah, KY

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Paducah, Ky. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Paducah, Ky. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on Monday, June 4.

According to MCSD, Jonathan Johnson, 35, of Paducah, Kentucky darted through the southbound lane of slow traffic and ran into the passenger side of a vehicle in the passing lane.

Johnson was transported to Lourdes ER with non-life-threatening injuries. Several witnesses at the scene corroborated the what happened.

Lone Oak Road stayed partially blocked for about 30 minutes.

