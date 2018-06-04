1 man injured after being hit by vehicle in Paducah, KY

A new 26-unit apartment building is coming to Jackson, Missouri. This, following a decision made by a Board of Aldermen meeting on June 4.
The "gum tree" at Southeast Missouri University was damaged and now there is a campaign to get a new one.
Tensions are growing between administrative and instructor staff at Shawnee Community College.
Construction on the Chester Bridge is expected to last until November 1, 2018.
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-55 on Monday, June 4 at 12: 25 p.m.
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.
Thursday an elderly veteran walked into Ace Hardware looking for a shovel and ended up leaving with a friend. Cleveland's Ace Hardware 19-year-old Sam Coleman-Dancer is an employee at the Cleveland Ace Hardware store.
A Richland County deputy is facing social media backlash after alleged comments attributed to him have been called inappropriate by his employer.
