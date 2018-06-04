Report: Ag workers, farmers face high suicide rates - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Report: Ag workers, farmers face high suicide rates

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation


A report shows that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation.

The study was by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sen. Claire McCaskill is backing legislation to provide farmers in Missouri new mental health support and resources.

“Farmers and ranchers are the backbone of Missouri’s economy, but with the threat of trade wars, unstable crop prices and unpredictable droughts, they’re too often under incredible stress that can lead to tragic outcomes,” McCaskill said. “In addition to making sure Missouri’s farmers and ranchers have a strong safety net and access to trade, we need to ensure they have access to the mental health resources that are often lacking in rural areas.”

According to the senator's office, funding would be provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to establish helplines, provide suicide prevention training.

