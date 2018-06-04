Walmart expanding online grocery service to Cape Girardeau, MO

Walmart is offering grocery pickup services beginning June 5 at its store on William Street.

According to the company, this gives the option to order groceries online and pick them up at the store without having to leave their car.

“At Walmart, we have always been known for saving our customers money and, with services like grocery pickup, we are also saving them valuable time,” said Christy Burger, local eCommerce Market Coach. “Our customers have told us that grocery pickup is a game changer. They are now able to complete their grocery shopping in a matter of minutes – between errands or on their way home from an after-school activity – without even unbuckling their seat belts.”

Walmart’s grocery pickup service features 40,000 items.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place at 9 a.m.

