JAL basketball coach elected to NJCAA Board of Directors

Our humidity break will continue for another day or so before we start to creep back into hot and humid conditions again about mid-week.
A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation.
Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Weakley County, Tenn. on Sunday, June 3.
Walmart is offering grocery pickup services beginning June 5 at its store on William Street.
The Friends of Crab Orchard NWR have been awarded an Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation Grant for the Pollinator Habitat Project.
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.
The Big Island will start enforcing a mandatory evacuation order parts of lava-ravaged Leilani Estates on Thursday.
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.
Miranda Craig said she taught her daughter to use 911 because she suffers from narcolepsy.
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.
That twist, and the crowd's reaction, has people talking.
