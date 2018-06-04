JAL basketball coach elected to NJCAA Board of Directors - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

JAL basketball coach elected to NJCAA Board of Directors

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
John A. Logan Head Basketball Coach Kyle Smithpeters has been elected to serve on the NJCAA Board of Directors (Source: Raycom Media) John A. Logan Head Basketball Coach Kyle Smithpeters has been elected to serve on the NJCAA Board of Directors (Source: Raycom Media)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

John A. Logan Head Basketball Coach Kyle Smithpeters has been elected to serve on the NJCAA Board of Directors.

The coach will serve as the Region 24 Men's Director. 

Region 24 includes over 20 schools in the lower portion of Illinois. Men’s sports are basketball, baseball, soccer and golf. 

“My job will be to help the schools and athletes in their dealings with the NJCAA, Smithpeters said.  “Region 24 is considered one of the top regions in the nation and I intend to continue the tradition.”

Smithpeters takes the place of Rod Lovett of Parkland College in Champaign.

