Friends of Crab Orchard awarded grant

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Friends of Crab Orchard NWR have been awarded an Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation Grant for the Pollinator Habitat Project.

The grant program encourages increased local support and participation in the care of habitat, by providing grant funds as a match to local dollars raised and labor donated.

The grant will provide a 3 to 1 dollar match on cash received from individual donors up to a grant payment of $21,000, and will make payments of up to $6,000 for logged volunteer hours. 

The project, a joint venture of the Refuge Friends group and Refuge USFWS was initiated in 2015.

According to Friends of Crab Orchard, community volunteers and Refuge staff work to improve pollinator habitat on the refuge by increasing plantings of native trees, plants, shrubs, and wildflowers. A prairie restoration and demonstration wildflower gardens are currently being planted and maintained. Two additional areas will be targeted for improvement with the new grant: Harmony trail and the Prairie Creek Recreation area. This is the fishing and picnicking site close to the Highway 13 bridges.

Contributions should be mailed to The Friends of Crab Orchard Inc., 8588 Route 148, Marion, Illinois 62959. Please include a note that the contribution is for the Pollinator Habitat Project.

