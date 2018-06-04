Group protests Medicaid work requirements in Kentucky - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Group protests Medicaid work requirements in Kentucky

A leader of a national anti-poverty group is in Kentucky for a protest against the nation's first work requirements for Medicaid (Source: Raycom Media) A leader of a national anti-poverty group is in Kentucky for a protest against the nation's first work requirements for Medicaid (Source: Raycom Media)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A leader of a national anti-poverty group is in Kentucky for a protest against the nation's first work requirements for Medicaid.

The Rev. William Barber is co-chairman of the Poor People's Campaign. He said Monday that health care should be a human right and said it's "just mean" to take away access to health care. Barber points to predictions from state officials that once the work requirements take effect, Medicaid will cover about 95,000 fewer people in five years.

The group is planning a rally Monday at Kentucky's Capitol. The group has been converging on statehouses nationwide as part of a campaign to call for new programs to help Americans who live in poverty.

Last week, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced a partnership with a health policy research group to help implement the Medicaid work requirements.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Break in humidity to stick around

    First Alert: Break in humidity to stick around

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:30:05 GMT
    Dew point trend for the week ahead shows a gradual increase in humidity (Source: KFVS)Dew point trend for the week ahead shows a gradual increase in humidity (Source: KFVS)

    Our humidity break will continue for another day or so before we start to creep back into hot and humid conditions again about mid-week.

    Our humidity break will continue for another day or so before we start to creep back into hot and humid conditions again about mid-week.

  • Report: Ag workers, farmers face high suicide rates

    Report: Ag workers, farmers face high suicide rates

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:20:52 GMT
    A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation (Source: Pixabay)A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation.

    A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation.

  • Two people face charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN

    Two people face charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:06:13 GMT
    Spenser Sizemore: Two faces charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN. (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)Spenser Sizemore: Two faces charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN. (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Weakley County, Tenn. on Sunday, June 3.

    Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Weakley County, Tenn. on Sunday, June 3.

    •   
Powered by Frankly