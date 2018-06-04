New Missouri governor praises predecessor's cabinet

Our humidity break will continue for another day or so before we start to creep back into hot and humid conditions again about mid-week.
A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation.
Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Weakley County, Tenn. on Sunday, June 3.
Walmart is offering grocery pickup services beginning June 5 at its store on William Street.
The Friends of Crab Orchard NWR have been awarded an Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation Grant for the Pollinator Habitat Project.
