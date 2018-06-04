New Missouri governor praises predecessor's cabinet - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Missouri governor praises predecessor's cabinet

Mike Parson (Source: MO Office of the Lt. Governor) Mike Parson (Source: MO Office of the Lt. Governor)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - New Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he wants to work with the cabinet members picked by former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Parson on Monday told reporters outside his capitol office that he doesn't anticipate any changes to the cabinet now he's governor.

Parson assumed leadership shortly after Greitens opted to resign Friday evening rather than continue fighting possible impeachment and allegations of personal and political misconduct.

Both are Republicans but won office independently of each other.

Greitens was a self-described political outsider and named department leaders from across the country, including some who served in similar government positions and others from the private sector.

Parson says Greitens brought in a good team.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Break in humidity to stick around

    First Alert: Break in humidity to stick around

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:30:05 GMT
    Dew point trend for the week ahead shows a gradual increase in humidity (Source: KFVS)Dew point trend for the week ahead shows a gradual increase in humidity (Source: KFVS)

    Our humidity break will continue for another day or so before we start to creep back into hot and humid conditions again about mid-week.

    Our humidity break will continue for another day or so before we start to creep back into hot and humid conditions again about mid-week.

  • Report: Ag workers, farmers face high suicide rates

    Report: Ag workers, farmers face high suicide rates

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:20:52 GMT
    A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation (Source: Pixabay)A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation.

    A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation.

  • Two people face charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN

    Two people face charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:06:13 GMT
    Spenser Sizemore: Two faces charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN. (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)Spenser Sizemore: Two faces charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN. (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Weakley County, Tenn. on Sunday, June 3.

    Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Weakley County, Tenn. on Sunday, June 3.

    •   
Powered by Frankly