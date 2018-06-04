Apple maps vehicles collecting data in Heartland

Our humidity break will continue for another day or so before we start to creep back into hot and humid conditions again about mid-week.
A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation.
Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Weakley County, Tenn. on Sunday, June 3.
Walmart is offering grocery pickup services beginning June 5 at its store on William Street.
The Friends of Crab Orchard NWR have been awarded an Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation Grant for the Pollinator Habitat Project.
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.
A 14-year-old boy is being called a hero after rescuing his 96-year-old great-great-great aunt from a house fire early Saturday morning in the Garden City area.
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.
The Big Island will start enforcing a mandatory evacuation order parts of lava-ravaged Leilani Estates on Thursday.
That twist, and the crowd's reaction, has people talking.
