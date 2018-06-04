Apple maps vehicles collecting data in Heartland

Apple Maps vehicles will be collecting data in the Heartland through June. (Source: KFVS)

Apple Maps vehicles will be in the Heartland through June 10 collecting data to improve the maps app.

According to Apple, some of the data will be published in future Apple Maps updates.

You can click here for the schedule and locations.

It will be in the following Heartland counties:

Missouri

Bollinger County

Butler County

Cape Girardeau County

Carter County

Iron County

Mississippi County

New Madrid County

Perry County

Reynolds County

Ripley County

Scott County

St. Francois County

Ste. Genevieve County

Stoddard County

Wayne County

Illinois

Alexander County

Clinton County

Franklin County

Gallatin County

Hamilton County

Hardin County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Marion County

Massac County

Perry County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Union County

Wayne County

White County

Williamson County

Kentucky

Ballard County

Calloway County

Carlisle County

Fulton County

Graves County

Hickman County

Livingston County

Marshall County

McCracken County

