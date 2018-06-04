Apple maps vehicles collecting data in Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Apple maps vehicles collecting data in Heartland

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Apple Maps vehicles will be collecting data in the Heartland through June. (Source: KFVS) Apple Maps vehicles will be collecting data in the Heartland through June. (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Apple Maps vehicles will be in the Heartland through June 10 collecting data to improve the maps app.

According to Apple, some of the data will be published in future Apple Maps updates.

You can click here for the schedule and locations.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

It will be in the following Heartland counties:

Missouri

  • Bollinger County
  • Butler County
  • Cape Girardeau County
  • Carter County
  • Iron County
  • Mississippi County
  • New Madrid County
  • Perry County
  • Reynolds County
  • Ripley County
  • Scott County
  • St. Francois County
  • Ste. Genevieve County
  • Stoddard County
  • Wayne County

Illinois

  • Alexander County
  • Clinton County
  • Franklin County
  • Gallatin County
  • Hamilton County
  • Hardin County
  • Jackson County
  • Jefferson County
  • Johnson County
  • Marion County
  • Massac County
  • Perry County
  • Pope County
  • Pulaski County
  • Randolph County
  • Saline County
  • Union County
  • Wayne County
  • White County
  • Williamson County

Kentucky

  • Ballard County
  • Calloway County
  • Carlisle County
  • Fulton County
  • Graves County
  • Hickman County
  • Livingston County
  • Marshall County
  • McCracken County

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Break in humidity to stick around

    First Alert: Break in humidity to stick around

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:30:05 GMT
    Dew point trend for the week ahead shows a gradual increase in humidity (Source: KFVS)Dew point trend for the week ahead shows a gradual increase in humidity (Source: KFVS)

    Our humidity break will continue for another day or so before we start to creep back into hot and humid conditions again about mid-week.

    Our humidity break will continue for another day or so before we start to creep back into hot and humid conditions again about mid-week.

  • Report: Ag workers, farmers face high suicide rates

    Report: Ag workers, farmers face high suicide rates

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:20:52 GMT
    A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation (Source: Pixabay)A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation (Source: Pixabay)
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation.

    A report is showing that agricultural workers and farmers have a higher suicide rate than any other occupation.

  • Two people face charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN

    Two people face charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN

    Monday, June 4 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-06-04 19:06:13 GMT
    Spenser Sizemore: Two faces charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN. (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)Spenser Sizemore: Two faces charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN. (Source: Weakley County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Weakley County, Tenn. on Sunday, June 3.

    Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Weakley County, Tenn. on Sunday, June 3.

    •   
Powered by Frankly