Kevil, KY man charged with trafficking in methamphetamine in McCracken Co.

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Kevil Man Charged With Meth Trafficking (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A 44-year-old man was arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky on June 1 according to officials.

Billy Joe Arnold of Kevil, Ky was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia  

McCracken County Sheriff Deputies arrested Arnold methamphetamine trafficking charges during a drug investigation.

The investigation led to deputies obtaining an executing a search warrant at 155 Jason Drive in the Kevil area of McCracken County early Friday morning.

Deputies arrested Arnold after a search of his residence and a garage on the property yielded methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes and other items indicative of drug trafficking. Deputies also seized $460 that is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Arnold was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

