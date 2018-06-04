Keep pets safe during the summer heat, activities - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Keep pets safe during the summer heat, activities

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Keep your pets safe this summer! (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri are reminding pet owners now to leave their pets in hot cars this summer.

Here are a few tips on how to protect your pets from the heat provided by the ASPCA.

  • Visit the vet for a spring or early-summer checkup. 
  • Give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors.
  • Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.
  • Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea, and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.
  • Animals with flat faces, like Pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke since they cannot pant as effectively. 
  • Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle. 
  • Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool.
  • Open unscreened windows pose a real danger to pets, who often fall out of them. 
  • Trim the longer hair on your dog, but never shave your dog.
  • When the temperature is very high, don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. 
  • Keep rodenticides and lawn and garden insecticides out of reach. Keep citronella candles, tiki torch products and insect coils of out pets’ reach as well. 
  • Keep alcoholic beverages away from pets, as they can cause intoxication, depression, and comas as well as raisins, grapes, onions, chocolate, and products with the sweetener Xylitol. 
  • Please leave pets at home when you head out to Fourth of July celebrations, and never use fireworks around pets. 

