Jackson, MO student choir sings at Cardinals baseball game - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO student choir sings at Cardinals baseball game

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
The Jackson choir sang the National Anthem. (Source: KFVS) The Jackson choir sang the National Anthem. (Source: KFVS)
St Louis, MO (KFVS) -

Jackson choir students took their talents to St. Louis over the first weekend in June.

The Junior High choir sang the National Anthem at the Cardinals game on Sunday, June 3. 

The Cardinals won that game 5-0 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly