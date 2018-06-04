This week in music: 2002 Ashanti

Let's check out some musical memories.

This morning we focus on the big hits from this week in 2002.

Sixteen years ago Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Nelly at number five with Hot in Herre. It was the first number one hit by the performer from St. Louis. Hot in Herre sampled songs from Chuck Brown, Neil Young and Nancy Sinatra.

Without Me by Eminem was in the number four spot. It's one of Eminem's most successful singles. It peaked at number two on the Hot 100 and topped the charts in 15 other countries. It made a comeback of sorts a couple of years ago when it was included on the soundtrack for the movie Suicide Squad.

In the number three position was What's Luv? by Fat Joe with a little help from Ashanti. It was Fat Joe's first top ten single.

At number two was I Need a Girl (Part 1) by P. Diddy along with Usher and Loon. The video featured Diddy and Usher performing at a party. It included cameos by rappers Craig Mack, DJ Clue and Fabulous.

We already mentioned Ashanti in the number three spot with Fat Joe. She also had the number one single of the week. In fact Foolish had a firm grip on the top spot staying parked there for ten weeks. In 2009, Billboard ranked Foolish as the 19th biggest song of the decade.

