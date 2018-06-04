First Alert: Break in humidity to stick around

The good news is that it's a quiet, cool morning. (Source: KFVS)

Our humidity break will continue for another day or so before we start to creep back into hot and humid conditions again about mid-week.

Brian Alworth says after a cool morning today will start sunny but look for some scattered high clouds to drift in by afternoon.

Temperatures today will be very similar to yesterday with highs about 82 to 86 but without the breeze.

Tonight will be dry and rather cool again, but tomorrow we'll begin our gradual warming trend. By late in the week it will be hot and humid again, but without much chance of rain until the weekend.

Widely scattered thunderstorms look possible over the weekend.

