First Alert: Break in humidity to stick around

Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri are reminding pet owners now to leave their pets in hot cars this summer. Here are a few tips on how to protect your pets from the heat provided by the ASPCA.
Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri are reminding pet owners now to leave their pets in hot cars this summer. Here are a few tips on how to protect your pets from the heat provided by the ASPCA.
Jackson choir students took their talents to St. Louis over the first weekend in June. The choir sang the National Anthem at the Cardinals game on Sunday, June 3.
Jackson choir students took their talents to St. Louis over the first weekend in June. The choir sang the National Anthem at the Cardinals game on Sunday, June 3.
Missouri State High Patrol responded to an accident on the Black River on Sunday, June 3.
Missouri State High Patrol responded to an accident on the Black River on Sunday, June 3.
Registration for West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Paducah School of Art and Design summer Master Artist Workshops Program is underway.
Registration for West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Paducah School of Art and Design summer Master Artist Workshops Program is underway.
Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said one person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Hayti Heights.
Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said one person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Hayti Heights.
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.
A 14-year-old boy is being called a hero after rescuing his 96-year-old great-great-great aunt from a house fire early Saturday morning in the Garden City area.
A 14-year-old boy is being called a hero after rescuing his 96-year-old great-great-great aunt from a house fire early Saturday morning in the Garden City area.
Police say they don’t believe the officer intentionally hit the suspect, but it was determined the incident involved excessive force.
Police say they don’t believe the officer intentionally hit the suspect, but it was determined the incident involved excessive force.
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.
That twist, and the crowd's reaction, has people talking.
That twist, and the crowd's reaction, has people talking.
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.