Kentucky State Police: Don't leave children in cars

Jackson choir students took their talents to St. Louis over the first weekend in June. The choir sang the National Anthem at the Cardinals game on Sunday, June 3.
Missouri State High Patrol responded to an accident on the Black River on Sunday, June 3.
Registration for West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Paducah School of Art and Design summer Master Artist Workshops Program is underway.
Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said one person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Hayti Heights.
Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Weakley County, Tenn. on Sunday, June 3.
