Shooting overnight leaves 1 injured in Cape Girardeau, MO

A shooting in Cape Girardeau left one injured (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)

One person was injured in a shooting overnight in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the victim was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This happened on Luce Street.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

