Shooting overnight leaves 1 injured in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
A shooting in Cape Girardeau left one injured (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) A shooting in Cape Girardeau left one injured (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

One person was injured in a shooting overnight in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the victim was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

This happened on Luce Street.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

