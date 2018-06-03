Two people faces charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN

Two faces charges after high-speed chase in Weakley County, TN. (Source: Raycom Media)

Two people are facing charges after a high-speed chase in Weakley County, Tenn. on Sunday, June 3.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was conducting a traffic stop when Spenser Sizemore, 21, of Savannah, Tenn. pull into the outside lane at high speed. Sizemore mad obscene gestures at the deputy as he drove by.

The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over the vehicle for failure to yield for an emergency vehicle when Sizemore refused to stop and sped off.

Sizemore drove through a stop sign on East Main Street in Martin, Tenn. and hit a pick-up truck before continuing to Highway 45 and entering Obion County, Tenn. Once there, Sizemore pulled over and was arrested.

Deputies found out that Sizemore had an order of protection against him from Cook County, Ill. and was considered armed and dangerous.

Sizemore was charged with Violation Of The Move Over Law, Driving On A Revoked Driver's License, Reckless Driving, Leaving The Scene Of An Accident and Felony Evading Arrest.

Sizemore's passenger, Forty-two-year-old Bridgett Nelson of Evergreen Park, Ill. gave deputies permission to search the vehicle and they found possession of drug paraphernalia after drug pipes were found in the car.

Nelson was cited for possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sizemore was taken to the Weakley County Jail.

