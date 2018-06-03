Two men arrested on drug charges in Graves County, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two men arrested on drug charges in Graves County, KY

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Richard Denham (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Richard Denham (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
Chad Hughes (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Chad Hughes (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two men were arrested on drug charges in Graves County, Ky. on Sunday, June 3.

According to Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call that two men pulled into a church parking lot and raised suspicion of the churchgoers including a Sheriff's Department Detective that was in the church.

When deputies arrived, they found Richard Denham, 36, of Murray, Ky. and Chad Hughes, 34, of Hazel, Ky. in the vehicle.

Deputies noticed a strong odor of Marijuana as they asked the men to exit the vehicle and also notice that Hughes dropped a baggie of Oxycontin on the floorboard of the vehicle. When Denham exited the vehicle he was uncompliant and deputies found a bag with Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Digital Scales, baggies and a large amount of cash. A search of the vehicle also found a handgun under the driver's seat. Both men had previous felony convictions.

Benham was charged with Trafficking Controlled Substance <2grams Meth, Trafficking Marijuana less than 8 oz., Trafficking within 1000 feet of School, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

Hughes was charged with Complicity Traff.Controlled Substance<2 gram Meth, Complicity Traff. Marijuana less than 8 oz., Tampering with Physical Evidence, Complicity Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Poss of Controlled Substance 1st degree drug unspecified.

Both men were taken to the Graves County Jail.

