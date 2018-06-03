Two men arrested on drug charges in Graves County, KY

Two men were arrested on drug charges in Graves County, Ky. on Sunday, June 3.

According to Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call that two men pulled into a church parking lot and raised suspicion of the churchgoers including a Sheriff's Department Detective that was in the church.

When deputies arrived, they found Richard Denham, 36, of Murray, Ky. and Chad Hughes, 34, of Hazel, Ky. in the vehicle.

Deputies noticed a strong odor of Marijuana as they asked the men to exit the vehicle and also notice that Hughes dropped a baggie of Oxycontin on the floorboard of the vehicle. When Denham exited the vehicle he was uncompliant and deputies found a bag with Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Digital Scales, baggies and a large amount of cash. A search of the vehicle also found a handgun under the driver's seat. Both men had previous felony convictions.

Benham was charged with Trafficking Controlled Substance <2grams Meth, Trafficking Marijuana less than 8 oz., Trafficking within 1000 feet of School, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

Hughes was charged with Complicity Traff.Controlled Substance<2 gram Meth, Complicity Traff. Marijuana less than 8 oz., Tampering with Physical Evidence, Complicity Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Poss of Controlled Substance 1st degree drug unspecified.

Both men were taken to the Graves County Jail.

