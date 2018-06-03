5 injured in boating accident on the Black River

MSHP responded to boating accident on Black River. (Source: Raycom Media)

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an accident on the Black River on Sunday, June 3.

According to MSHP, the accident occurred just north of Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Two boats were involved in the accident and there were five people seriously injured.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.