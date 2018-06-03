1 dead, 5 injured in boating collision on the Black River

MSHP responded to a boating accident on the Black River. (Source: KFVS)

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a collision on the Black River on Sunday, June 3.

According to MSHP, one person has died and five others were injured in the collision just north of Poplar Bluff, Mo.

MSHP reported that a 16-year-old of Poplar Bluff, Mo died in the boating incident.

They recommended charging 27-year-old Braden Bollinger with three counts of boating while intoxicated resulting in the death of another, resulting in serious physical injury and resulting in physical injury.

Bollinger and Brady Smith, 50, of Dexter, Mo along with Kirk Murphy, 35, and Shannon Sisson, 32 of Poplar Bluff, Mo were all seriously injured.

Matthew Rushin, 32, of Poplar Bluff, Mo received moderate injuries.

Two boats were involved in the incident.

Vessel one was traveling downstream driven by Bollinger with Smith also in the vessel. It veered into the path of vessel two driven by Rushin who was headed upstream along with with the 16-year-old, Murphy and Sisson.

The first vessel struck the second head on and the occupants of both boats were ejected.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

