Murder charges filed following shooting in Hayti Heights, MO after family dispute

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said one person is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting in Hayti Heights, Mo.

On Sunday, June 3 Hershel Grant was arrested without incident by Captain Michael Coleman of the PCSO. He is presently in the Pemiscot County Jail. Charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm were filed by the prosecuting attorney.

Grant's next court date is scheduled for Thursday, June 7, according to Sheriff Greenwell.

According to Greenwell, on Sunday, June 3, at 5: 28 p.m. Pemiscot County 911 received a call of a shooting at the Hayti Heights Park. The caller said Hershel Grant shot 43-year-old Robert Grant, of Dyersburg, Tennessee and left the scene.

When deputies and officers got to the scene, they found about 300 people at the park attending a car show, the victim had been taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle. During the investigation, Greenwell said officials learned there had been an ongoing family dispute between Robert And Hershel that resulted in the shooting.

Due to a large number of people gathered at the park and hospital, deputies requested assistance with crowd control. Officers from the Hayti Police Department, Caruthersville Police Department, Dunklin County Sheriff’ Office, Kennett Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol responded and assisted.

There were no further incidents.

After the incident, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Hershel’s father, he said he thought he knew where the suspect was and was headed to talk to him and get him to surrender, at 6:11 p.m.

